Council Director and Monitoring Officer announces retirement

West Northamptonshire Council’s Director of Legal and Governance and Monitoring Officer (MO) Catherine Whitehead has been praised for her commitment to shaping the new unitary authority after announcing her retirement.

Ms Whitehead played an instrumental role in setting up the Council on 1 April 2021 as part of the county’s major local government reorganisation, and has since been dedicated to embedding effective legal, democratic and governance arrangements across the organisation.

Her decision to retire from the organisation for personal reasons at the end of this month has provided the Council with an opportunity to make financial savings by removing the Director of Legal and Governance post. Following Ms Whitehead’s departure, new arrangements would be made for the statutory role of Monitoring Officer, with the current Deputy Director of Legal and Governance Sarah Hall being appointed on an interim basis.

The proposals will be considered by WNC’s members at their Full Council meeting on 26 September.

Catherine Whitehead

Anna Earnshaw, Chief Executive of West Northamptonshire Council, added: “Catherine has been central to the successes of our Council, having ensured our organisation was ‘safe and legal’ from Day One, then continuing to work hard to develop our governance, democratic and legal services effectively. She has been an integral part of our leadership team and our work to build a positive culture and embed good practice across our organisation and will be greatly missed.

“With the appointment of Sarah Hall as Interim Monitoring Officer, we know that the statutory legal duties of our authority will continue to be in safe and experienced hands and maintained at the highest standards.”

Ms Whitehead recently gained national recognition being awarded Legal Professional of the Year by Lawyers in Local Government, leaves WNC having worked in local authorities for 40 years, first starting her career at the Greater London Council in 1984.

Cllr Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “I would like to thank Catherine for all her dedication and commitment to our Council over the past four years. Her performance has been exemplary and her legal background, technical and managerial experience and capability has played no small part in our Council’s achievements to date.

Although we will be sad to see her leave, we are also happy for her that she is fulfilling her wish for retirement to pursue new experiences.”

West Northamptonshire Council’s Full Council meeting takes place in the Guildhall from 5pm on Thursday, 26 September – view the agenda here.