Northampton council criticised over plans to cut £100,000 from 'vulnerable' children's nursery budget

A council has been criticised over plans to cut a subsidy from a children's nursery in Northampton, which has been described as a "lifeline to many families" in the area.

West Northamptonshire Council is proposing changes to the subsidies provided to nurseries in the region, which would see the Camrose Early Years Centre lose funding, a move criticised by opposition politicians who say the reduction would hit the nursery hard.

WNC cabinet member for children, families and education says the move is being made to balance out subsidies across other maintained nursery schools.

Camrose Nursery in Streatfeild Road

Councillor Fiona Baker said: "There has already been comprehensive consultation with all maintained nursery school head teachers about moving towards a funding formula for the sector.

“Currently, Camrose receives a large subsidy – of £200,000 – which is allocated at the expense of the four other maintained nursery schools in West Northants. This is neither fair nor sustainable – two of the other four nursery schools had a negative balance (that is, a debt) at the end of the last financial year."

Councillor Baker said four options for a formula for the 2022/23 financial year were discussed with nursery head teachers.

She said: "None of these proposals result in a reduction of the subsidy to Camrose to zero in the next financial year. The reductions are between nine and 11 per cent. This compares with a 22 per cent reduction that would apply should the full subsidy be withdrawn. Moreover, Parklands, which is federated with Camrose, gains from all of the options proposed.

Councillor Gareth Eales of the Dallington and Spencer ward

“No decision has yet been made about the final budgets, or about any one-off contribution that might be found to ameliorate the reduction.”

But the move has been criticised by Labour councillor, Gareth Eales, represents the Dallington and Spencer ward.

He described the cut as "brutal" and said it would hit the Spencer-based centre for children and families "incredibly hard" with the future of vital services remaining "seemingly uncertain".

Councillor Eales said: "I am incredibly disappointed with the way the authority has handled this situation.

"Camrose is essential to Spencer and the wider Northampton area – the services it provides are a lifeline to many families who have a variety of complex needs.

"Camrose has always done everything that has been asked of it by the local authority, going above and beyond to provide outstanding care and support in increasingly difficult circumstances."

The WNC-maintained nursery is located in the community of Spencer and provides a number of "vital services to some of the most vulnerable children and families in one of the most deprived areas of the country", the Labour Group spokesman said.

Camrose has reportedly already carried out £200,00 of savings deemed necessary following the financial collapse of the Conservative-run Northamptonshire County Council (NCC) but at the time had its core funding protected by the Department for Education (DfE) in order to carry on providing what was deemed an essential provision.

However, last year, according to the Labour Group, WNC sought clarification from the DfE that Camrose’s funding was no longer individually protected as a consequence of the former NCC’s section 114 notice and subsequent financial reorganisation.

As of April, WNC has proposed that Camrose’s budget will be cut by another £100,000 with the money being used by WNC to fund the other maintained nursery schools run by the local authority.

Councillor Eales said: "The entire maintained nursery sector requires better support and funding, but the council should not be robbing from Peter to pay Paul.

"It beggars belief, that only weeks after boasting about their tens of millions of pounds hoarded in reserves, the administration is willing to pinch the pennies when it comes to funding a vital service for some of the most vulnerable people in the country.

"The alternative funding plan put forward by the Foundation for Children Nursery Schools Federation is credible and still delivers the further cost saving measures being asked of Camrose.

"I am asking, once more, for the authority to consider this plan and this time properly consult and listen to the schools, teachers, parents, carers and children who work so hard to make Camrose the outstanding asset it is to the community and authority.”

Lyndsey Barnett, executive head teacher of Foundations for Children Nursery School Federation said: “We presented an alternative proposal to the council which would see the other four nursery schools in the county receive additional funding for 2022-23 while allowing Camrose to retain its current funding rates for one year.

"This would allow a year of stability and time to explore ways to retain services at Camrose.