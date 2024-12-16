Council approves plans for 24/7 mini casino to open at former sex toy and lingerie shop in Northampton town centre

The council has approved plans for a 24/7 mini casino to open on Northampton’s main shopping street.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has given the green light for Merkur Casino to relocate its current gambling shop on Abington Street.

Merkur will be taking over the former Ann Summers unit, moving away from its premises a couple of doors down.

The new mini casino will operate 24/7 and will offer free tea and coffee to customers.

A Merkur Slots spokesman previously said: “The principle of the proposed change of use is entirely acceptable and the proposals will protect and enhance the vitality and viability of this part of the town centre. The proposal involves the bringing back of a longstanding vacant unit into beneficial/commercial use, which will trigger several economic benefits, and will allow an established operator within this part of the town centre to relocate and continue contributing to the centre.

"Given the nature of the proposal and the commercial context of the site, 24-hour opening is considered acceptable in this location.”

Explaining the move, Merkur said its lease is set to expire and that they are "keen" to relocate further along the high street to "maintain their presence within this stretch."

Reacting to the decision, Labour councillor Danielle Stone said she is ‘outraged’.

Councillor Stone said: “I am outraged. All that money spent upgrading the Market Square to make it attractive to visitors and locals, and then the council allows this. Where is the sense? This push-me-pull-you development will not generate interest or draw in crowds. A casino is yet another tax on the already poor. The money spent goes out of the town and out of the country. We need local businesses that support the local economy.”

WNC has been contacted for comment but has yet to respond.

The council has invested millions of pounds in a bid to rejuvenate the area, spending £12.4 million refurbishing the Market Square and a further £5 million repaving Abington Street and Fish Street.

The Ann Summers store closed in July 2023 and has remained vacant ever since, following the company’s relocation to the Grosvenor Centre.