Controversial plans approved for huge 12-bed HMO in 'overcrowded' Northampton neighbourhood despite objections from furious residents

Plans have been approved for a huge 12-bed HMO in an ‘overcrowded’ Northampton neighbourhood – despite strong objections from furious residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to turn number 22 Abington Grove into a large HMO (house in multiple occupation) have been approved by West Northamptonshire Council.

The plans involve increasing the occupancy of the property from 9 people to 12. The property will have 12 bedrooms, with en-suites for each. There will also be four secure cycle storage areas and only two spaces for off-road parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant, Simon Kershaw of Investment Street LTD, says the rooms on the lower ground floor level are currently “underutilised”.

The property, which already houses nine occupants, has been given permission to increase to a 12-bedroom HMO.

The application was called in by Labour Councillor Bob Purser (Abington ward), who raised concerns in his objection to the planning application, including the lack of parking in the immediate area, anti-social behaviour, overconcentration of HMOs, and the impact on residents' health and well-being due to inadequate communal space and fly-tipping.

Residents in the area also objected in their droves, detailing what it is like to live in the area.

One resident said: “There are already too many HMOs (official and unofficial) in and around Holly Road. The parking situation is already horrendous, and increasing the population density in the area will exacerbate that. HMOs attract a transient community that is not always in keeping with the settled residents, leading to anti-social behaviour and noise disturbance (especially at night). Having so many HMOs changes the nature of the housing stock and undermines the area’s value as a place for quality family homes. My understanding is that residents do not want more HMOs. I haven’t heard anyone who does. If democracy matters, the voice of the community should be respected, and this and future HMO applications should be rejected. I suggest the council meet with the community to hear our concerns and put a block on HMO applications for at least 10 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another resident said: “Our road cannot cope with the overcrowding from the expansion of yet another HMO. There is no parking, and it increases congestion and other health and safety risks. We are already suffering from anti-social behaviour due to the existing HMOs, and I’m sure adding another one will make it worse.”

A third added: “The area is overflowing with rubbish. This house often puts black bin bags out on the wrong day, which clutter up the road and break open, causing a nuisance. White goods are often dumped at the back of the property and along Abington Grove. Parking is a huge problem, and there are double yellow lines along the side of the property, forcing residents and their visitors to park on Holly Road.”

Another simply said: “HMOs in the area need to be reduced, not increased.”

Despite these objections, West Northamptonshire Council’s planning officers recommended approval, stating: “The proposed development is considered acceptable without having an undue adverse impact on highway safety, residential amenity, or flood risk, and would not result in an overconcentration of similar uses.”