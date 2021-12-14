Controversial 'cash cow' bus lane camera in Northampton to be switched off TONIGHT

The controversial 24/7 bus lane enforcement camera in Northampton dubbed a 'cash cow' by many is set to be switched off TONIGHT (Tuesday, December 14).

West Northamptonshire Council has confirmed today (Tuesday) that the St James' Road bus lane camera will be switched off at 5pm.

The decision over the camera opposite Westbridge petrol station was made by the council’s cabinet on Tuesday, December 7. A new location is yet to be decided.

The bus lane and camera in St James' Road

The bus lane's new operational times could take up to eight weeks to be reverted to 7.30am to 9.30am every day however, due to the legalities of amending the Traffic Regulation Order, the council said.

A council spokesman said: "If the new TRO is made the signage will be changed and the new hours of operation and exemptions will come into force at that point.

"The cabinet decision follows a public consultation that received 2,752 responses from residents, businesses and local organisations.

"Feedback showed half of all respondents were in favour of the bus lane continuing to be enforced to some degree, but nearly two-thirds of those thought it should be limited to morning peak times."

Enforcement of the bus lanes has been in place since February, when the previous county council installed cameras at the Weedon Road/St James’ Road bus lane.

Councillor Phil Larratt, in charge of the scheme at WNC, added: “Bus lanes play a role in making public transport easier and quicker for our residents, but we must ensure we get the balance right for everyone, listening and taking into account people’s views.

“The fact that we have decided to move the camera to another location, and begun the process of reverting back to the previous enforcement timings, reflects the many comments we’ve received. I hope people feel that they’ve been listened to and their concerns have been acknowledged.