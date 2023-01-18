CONFIRMED: Thousands of motorists set to be hit with increased parking charges at popular parks across West Northants
Thousands of motorists are set to be hit by new parking charges across popular parks in West Northants - here's when they will be introduced.
A motion to introduce increased parking charges at The Racecourse, Brixworth Country Park and Daventry Country Park was passed at a West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) cabinet meeting last night (Tuesday, January 17).
The Conservative-led council plans to introduce the new fees by April, with automatic number plate recognition systems to be installed at each site by summer.
Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for transport and highways, said parking wardens have told him there 'is a problem' at The Racecourse with non-park users using the car park.
He said: "It is a problem and it has got to be addressed."
He added: "Let's not forget, car parks have overheads. Those costs have to be covered. They're not free. Don't think that just making a car park free is simple and there is no cost involved.
"By charging we will be able to invest in parks. There is a problem. We have to address it. And we think this is the way to do that."
Public speakers and opposition councillors raised concerns about the 'continued monetising of car parks', a 'tax on parks' and the possibility of motorists avoiding the costs by using free to park streets in already congested areas nearby.
One member of the public who spoke at the meeting said the council is ‘obsessed’ with monetising parking.
WNC leader Jonathan Nunn said there will be an ongoing review into the scheme during its first six months.
Possible amendments include an overnight parking scheme at The Racecourse for Mounts residents, a parkrun discount/permit scheme for junior runners, the parkrun permits to be valid over all three sites, and the provision of disabled parking at Brixworth and Daventry.
WNC leader Jonathan Nunn concluded: "We will review this, and review this properly during that six months.
"There's nothing dirty about these charges. It's not monetising parks. This money goes to good purposes."
Councillor Nunn listed some of the areas where the proceeds of parking go to which included 'vulnerable people', 'young people' and 'people in need of temporary accommodation'.
What are the charges?
The following charges are the highest increases proposed by WNC.
The Racecourse is currently a free to park site. Proposals could see motorists charged £3.30 for a three-hour stay.
It is currently £2.20 to park all day at Daventry Country Park. WNC proposes to increase that by 445 per cent (£12).
A season ticket at Brixworth Country Park is currently £38. WNC proposes to increase that to £70.
Click here for the full list of proposed charges.
Who voted in favour of the motion?
The whole of WNC’s cabinet, who are: Conservative councillor Larratt (Nene Valley ward), Conservative councillor Mike Hallam (Boothville and Parklands ward), Conservative councillor Adam Brown (Bugbrooke ward), Conservative councillor Rebecca Breese (Middleton Cheney ward), Conservative councillor David Smith (Woodford and Weedon ward), Conservative councillor Daniel Lister (Long Buckby), Conservative councillor Fiona Baker (Brackley ward) and Conservative councillor Matt Golby (Duston West and St. Crispin).