Completion date revealed for multi-million pound works to build extra council flats in Northampton

A completion date has been revealed for multi-million pound major extension works to two Northampton council flat buildings.

Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), West Northants Council’s (WNC) housing provider, has confirmed a rough completion date for works to Dover Court in St James Road and Woodstock in Billing Road.

The council house provider said in 2019 that its aim was to 'add to the town's social housing stock by building upwards rather than outwards', with each site getting 10 new flats each.

Woodstock in Billing Road has been under construction for years.

However, since construction started in 2021, there have been issues including multiple Covid lockdowns, disruption to current tenants, and the steel frame manufacturer for the roof extension going into liquidation earlier this year, thus delaying completion.

The original completion dates were November 2021 for Dover Court, and December 2021 for Woodstock.

One disgruntled resident who lives at Woodstock told the Chron that the works have been a 'nightmare'.

Chron and Echo asked NPH when works are expected to finish – here’s what the house builders said.

This is what the buildings looked like before construction started in 2021

An NPH spokesman said: “Our contractors have indicated that building work on the extensions at Dover Court and Woodstock is anticipated to reach practical completion mid-July.

“We’d like to thank residents for their continued patience throughout these projects, which we appreciate have taken longer than hoped due to circumstances beyond our control. However, those issues have been overcome and we’re pleased that the 20 new apartments – ten across each block – will soon be available for residents through WNC’s lettings policy.

“In addition to the new homes on the top floors of Dover Court and Woodstock, there are also upgrades to the existing parts of each building. A new energy efficient communal boiler system has been installed, along with internal and external improvement works, an extension to the car park and, most importantly, we have upgraded fire safety features across the building to ensure we comply with new building safety act regulations.”

With regards to finances, NPH told Chron and Echo in January that the budget is £2.1m for Woodstock and £2.2m for Dover Court.

An NPH spokeswoman said in January: “Both projects are within budget at this time.