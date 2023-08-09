Completion date revealed for 'abandoned' housing estate in Northampton

A ‘long overdue’ completion date has been revealed for an ‘abandoned’ housing estate in Northampton.

Residents in Kingsthorpe, and those driving through, will have seen what looks like an abandoned housing estate on the Welford Road, opposite Buckton Fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been little progress on site for many months now after the site's house builders, Taylor French, went into liquidation in 2022.

The 'abandoned' estate in Welford Road should be completed this winter, according to the Future Housing Group

According to plans, once complete, the site is set to be home to 41 social houses which will comprise of 10 social rent properties, 15 shared ownership properties and 16 rent to buy properties.

This newspaper got in touch with Future Housing Group, which is in charge of the development.

A Future Housing Group spokesman said: “Unfortunately the previous contractor at the Welford Road site went into administration before the project was finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A new contractor has been appointed and is now working on site to finish things off – which is mainly putting access roads in place plus some minor completion work on the homes themselves.

"Finding new contractors for construction projects is complex and the process required us to work closely with the local authority as our partner in providing affordable homes. However we are pleased to say we’re back on track.”

The spokesman revealed a timeline for the estimated completion of the works, which is when people are expected to start moving in.

He said: “We expect the site entrance works to be finished by the end of this month and all the remaining work (highways and drainage mainly) to get underway as soon as possible – we are aiming for a full completion during the winter of 2023 – 24.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative councillor Sam Rumens (Kingsthorpe North) said he is pleased to hear the latest update.

He said: “I am pleased that after a long period of frustration, we finally have some material progress on the ‘abandoned houses’.

“The highways, snagging and drainage issues are being reviewed with the contractors and the works are due to be completed over the coming months.

"These homes should finally have people moving in by early next year – long overdue!”