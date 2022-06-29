Community bus takes the road to support Northampton residents affected by antisocial behaviour

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) housing provider is planning a summer of antisocial behaviour roadshows to offer on-the-spot advice to residents.

The Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) community bus is a regular visitor to neighbourhoods across the town. The roadshows will form part of the bus’s regular timetable, calling at all stops across Northampton in the coming weeks.

Along with its new regular timetable launching this week, the community bus aims to provide a safe place for members of the community, NPH, WNC and Northamptonshire Police to work together to tackle antisocial behaviour.

NPH’s director of housing, Nicky McKenzie, said: “We are really pleased to be putting on these roadshows across Northampton, to meet residents in their neighbourhoods and talk about issues that are affecting them.

“These events give our tenants, leaseholders and other residents a chance to speak to a specialist team, who can offer advice and develop plans to help resolve some of the issues they’re facing.”

NPH is encouraging all residents - regardless of whether NPH manages their home - to get onboard and talk about any concerns including noisy neighbours, fly tipping, abandoned vehicles, mismanagement of waste, verbal abuse, garden disputes, graffiti and more.

The dates of the ASB roadshows are:

Week commencing June 21 Week commencing July 19 Week commencing August 17

For full details of roadshows events, visit www.nph.org.uk/.