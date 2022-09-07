Comic book shop owner slams council over rat-infested, urine-stained, 'public health hazard' Northampton street

A comic book shop owner in Northampton has criticised the 'totally unacceptable' council response to a urine-stained, rat infested, fly-tipped street which has become a 'public health hazard' next to his shop.

Jeff Chahal, who owns the Close Encounters comic book shop in Abington Square, has condemned West Northamptonshire Council's (WNC) upkeep of Chapel Place, the adjoining street.

The owner said: "Our side wall runs into Chapel Place and we’ve been here for almost 15 years. Throughout that time we have had issues with fly tipping, commercial waste, littering and people using the area as a toilet.

The Close Encounters team say the side street next to their shop, Chapel Place, is a 'public health hazard'

"There are currently multiple waste bags, unemptied commercial bins and litter which includes waste food stacked along the side of my building. This has led to a fly infestation.

"The area is being used as a toilet by people at all hours of the day and night. There are cigarette butts, broken bottles and overflowing bins on Abington Square itself. Drains appear to be blocked with flies constantly circling them. The area has an ongoing rat problem due to waste food constantly being dumped.

"I realise this part of town isn’t seen as important due to it being small businesses and generally considered an eyesore, but like Abington Street businesses we pay our taxes and should be treated with the same level of service. I can’t recall the last time I saw a street cleaning vehicle go here."

Jeff said that reporting the mess to WNC was difficult and that the response time from the council was 'unacceptable'.

Chapel Place is a 'public health hazard', according to comic book shop owner Jeff Chahal

He said: "As a business and a resident this is totally unacceptable...not only because it’s a mess but it’s a public health hazard. The smell from the area is horrendous due to people using it as a toilet.

"The people that are currently wandering around issuing fines for littering (people dropping cigarettes) are a complete waste of time and money."

The initial waste has since been cleaned up by a street cleaner only to be replaced by more filth from fly-tippers, according to Jeff and his team.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC cabinet member for highways, waste and transport, said 'there are many corners of the town which simply were not built with today’s consumerism in mind'

The councillor said: “I am aware of the issues in Chapel Place, having visited it with a council officer following complaints from local businesses.

"We are determined to provide businesses and residents with an environment in which they can thrive. However the council does not have unlimited authority and there are many corners of the town which simply were not built with today’s consumerism in mind.

"The only solution is for us to work with private land owners, residents and businesses to make sure they understand their responsibilities.

"Our contractors already visit as often as resources allow to clear the site, but our enforcement team will revisit the area to offer advice and guidance, and ultimately, will sanction those willing to abuse their neighbourhoods in this way.