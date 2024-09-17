Calling all local organisations: Join us in celebrating the reopening of Northampton Market Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local organisations, businesses, charities and community groups across West Northamptonshire are invited to be part of the upcoming grand reopening of Northampton’s historic Market Square on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special event is more than just a celebration of the completion of regeneration works - it’s an opportunity to showcase the incredible community spirit that makes Northampton such a unique place to live, work, visit, and thrive.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) are looking for enthusiastic local organisations to get involved in various ways to make this event a true reflection of the community talent, generosity, and collaborative spirit we have here in our area. Some of the ways organisations can get involved include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performing at the event: If you are part of a dance club, children’s group, or any performing arts organisation, we’d love to see your talents on display. Whether it’s a dance performance, a musical act, or a creative display, this is your chance to entertain and inspire the crowds.

Promoting your charity: This event is an excellent platform for local charities to share their mission with the public. Whether it’s a running club doing a lap around town, a karate demonstration, or a talk on supporting vulnerable people, we want to help you connect with those who may be inspired to get involved.

Donating to the event: We are seeking donations of local produce or items to be raffled off in hampers, with proceeds going to the Chairman’s Charities. This is a fantastic way to showcase your products and support a good cause.

Sponsoring a hamper: Help us make a difference in the lives of local residents by sponsoring a hamper filled with household items, Christmas essentials, or other thoughtful gifts. A range of sponsorship options are available and your generosity will be acknowledged throughout the event.

Screen advertising: Promote your brand or service to thousands of attendees by sponsoring a video advertisement on the big screen at the event and reach a wide audience while supporting the community celebration. The thousands of people attending across both days are the perfect audience!

performing arts

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "The reopening of Northampton’s Market Square is a significant milestone, not only marking the completion of the first of several major regeneration works in the area, but as the beginning of a new chapter for our town and county.

“We are eager to collaborate with local organisations to make this event a true celebration of community spirit. This is an opportunity for everyone to come together, showcase their talents, and contribute to the future of West Northants.

“Let’s all make this a memorable event that benefits everyone and reflects the best of what West Northamptonshire has to offer."

If your organisation would like to get involved, please contact [email protected] by Friday 27 September to express your interest and discuss tailored sponsorship packages. Together, we can create an unforgettable event that celebrates the heart of our community and the bright future ahead for West Northamptonshire. For more information about the event, please visit the WNC website.