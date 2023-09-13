Busy street in Northampton town centre partially reopens to traffic following council U-turn

Watch more videos on Shots!

A busy street in Northampton has partially reopened to traffic following a massive fire which ripped through a former nightclub.

Bridge Street had been closed off to traffic ever since a devastating fire ravaged the former Balloon Bar night spot on August 22.

West Northants Council (WNC) announced on September 6 that the former nightclub is set to be demolished and that the street will be closed to traffic for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Bridge Street has partially reopened to traffic following a blaze at the former Balloon Bar on August 22

Following this announcement, Chron and Echo went and spoke to business owners on Bridge Street who told us the closure was affecting their finances and that the street was becoming filthy due to binmen not being allowed to collect rubbish.

Jamie McGowan, area manager at Playhouse, said: “The worrying bit about the announcement is there is no timescale to the road closure and when the street might reopen.”

Owner of CI Aesthetics, Danielle Lesley said: “The street and bins aren’t being cleaned. It just looks awful. It’s like it’s the forgotten street in Northampton.”

Since that report WNC has reversed its decision and reopened the bottom of Bridge Street to traffic again.

Conservative councillor Dan Lister, cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: “We understand the frustration this situation is causing for businesses in the area and have made arrangements to keep them more up to date as things develop.

“We can only ask that they remain patient as the demolition required on this structure is very complex and must be carried out in a safe way, so we are unable to put clearer timescales on it at this stage.

“Our environmental service contractors have made arrangements to safely access the street to carry out clearance of street bins and refuse from residences, and we are considering what solutions are possible to help with business refuse collection.

“The lower part of Bridge Street has now been reopened, which we hope will help ease the issues some of the businesses have been experiencing.

“We will be limiting access to smaller vehicles as those accessing the street will need to be able to turn around to exit. For this reason, parking spaces in that area have been suspended and we will soon begin enforcing where motorists ignore that.

“We must maintain a dialogue with the site owner over the demolition required on this structure. Unfortunately this is very complex and must be carried out in a safe way, so we are unable to put clearer timescales on it at this stage.”

The owner of AZ Investments, which owns the building which included Fat Cats and Balloon Bar, previously reacted to the news that his property was on fire.

Speaking to the Chron, a spokesman for AZ Investments said: “I’m frustrated. I knew this was coming and I tried to warn people.”

The spokesman for the company said he has had numerous issues with ‘homeless people and drug users’ breaking into the propety in recent months and years.