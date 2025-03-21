Bailiffs recover £150 council tax refund for dogged ex-Northampton man who took WNC to court and won

Bailiffs have recovered an outstanding £150 council tax refund for a dogged ex-Northampton man who took WNC to court and won.

Tim Foster, who moved from East Hunsbury to Rothwell in November, was owed a £150 council tax refund but was struggling to get it from WNC.

He said: “We moved and after paying the council tax, the council ended up owing us money. We filled out all the required forms, but we didn’t hear a word back.”

With no response from the council, Tim decided to take further action.

Tim Foster took West Northamptonshire Council to court and won his £150 council tax refund. Credit: Kirsty Edmonds.

He said: “I called them up and said, ‘When you thought we owed you money, you were quick to send a court summons within 14 days, so it’s not unreasonable to expect you to pay us back in 14 days.’ They told me it doesn’t work like that, and that they’d get to it eventually. So, I said, ‘No, you won’t. You’ll pay us by a set date, or we’ll take legal action.’”

When the payment still didn’t come, Tim followed through on his threat. He said: “They didn’t pay, so we took them to court. They admitted they were liable, and the court gave them the option of how to pay. They asked for 14 days, but we told them, ‘No, you’ve got the money – pay it now.’ After a second judgment, the court ruled that the 14-day period ended last Friday (March 14).”

This newspaper has seen the court summons issued on February 24, which shows that the council had 14 days to pay back £152.

Despite the court’s ruling, the council still didn’t make the payment, prompting Tim to take further action.

Mr Foster had threatened to send bailiffs to The Guildhall. But WNC paid the bailiffs before this happened, according to Tim.

He said: “On Monday (March 17), I emailed their solicitors again and told them if the money wasn’t paid by the end of the day, we’d have no choice but to get bailiffs involved.”

As a result, Tim issued a warrant of execution. He said: “I sent out the warrant this week. The bailiff called me to say they’ll first try to reach the council and get them to pay immediately. If that doesn’t work, then they’ll head over to the Guildhall to seize goods.”

On Friday (March 21), Tim received a notice confirming that the bailiffs had now been paid.

Tim criticised how the council has handled the four-month ordeal. He said: “It’s just crazy. It’s a waste of resources to fight this. It’ll cost them £250 – £150 for the refund, plus £100 for the bailiff’s fee. They’ve been completely incompetent.”

In response, a spokesperson for West Northamptonshire Council said: “We cannot comment on individual cases but we would encourage anyone who believes they are eligible for a council tax refund to complete the correct form on our website and return it to us. If the form isn’t submitted, we can’t process the refund or ensure it’s paid into the correct bank account. More details can be found at Request a Council Tax refund | West Northamptonshire Council.”

Responding to WNC's statement, Tim said: “We told them from the start that we were happy to provide our account details, but we weren’t going to submit them on a form because we didn’t trust that my bank details wouldn’t be passed around.”