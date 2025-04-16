Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another long-standing trader says Northampton’s newly-refurbished £12.5 million Market Square is 'struggling'

This week Chronicle and Echo headed down to Northampton Market Square to speak to some of its established traders to see how the historic site is fairing six months after its grand opening following a major refurbishment.

Giving his perspective of the Market Square so far, Elliott Jones, of Tony Jones Florists, said he is yet to see the footfall and project vision the council sold to him.

He said: “When the market first opened it was busy the first weekends but it’s the other periods. We were promised greater footfall when they sold the project to us, I’m yet to see that. I criticised the design of the market but I was assured the footfall would be increased. I’m out there every day and I can’t see that at all. They’ve got this lovely new market but where’s the entertainment? You’ve got a lovely space and it’s not being used. It’s a multifunctional space, not just a market – there should be other things on there like other towns have. I don’t know how much money’s kicking around. I did question it when they sold the project to us but they didn’t have an answer. The market is struggling because there is no footfall. It’s difficult times. To see benches where our stalls were, it breaks my heart. That was a prime location with prime footfall and it’s not there anymore. Is it going to take longer? You hope things will pick up now the weather’s picking up. You try to remain positive but the original project that was sold to us – I don’t see it. If they say they’ve increased footfall, they’re lying.

Les Brannan, Hung Vo, and Elliott Jones are all veteran market traders.

“I think traders are struggling. The six-month rent-free period for some traders has finished and it’s going to bite now. Last few Saturdays we’ve had issues with preachers with lots of shouting and screaming down microphones.”

Les Brannan, of LJB Rutherfords key-cutting service, said: “If it’s any good, we’re going to start to find out in the next three to four months. We’ll see. We’re doing ok. We’re not doing what we took in 2022, the last time we were here, but we’re doing twice what we were taking down in Commercial Street. We’re just waiting to see what it’s like over the course of a full year. I need to have a year’s figures to decide whether it’s any good or not.”

Revealing why the Market Square might look and feel quieter in the week, Les said: “Before they moved the market to Commercial Street, different days cost different rent on the basis of how busy each day was – i.e. you charged more for Saturdays than Tuesdays. Now they’ve changed it to the same price for every single day, meaning Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays aren’t worth it. Saturdays used to be £7.50, it’s now £15. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday used to be £5 a day – that’s jumped to £15 and it puts people off.”

Les also spoke about reports that the council is being selective with who and what it will allow onto the market. He said: “Back in the day, the council’s policy was, as a chartered market, if you could stumble up to the market office, pay your rent and have public liability insurance, they had to put you on. That’s what the chartered market says. Now, they want to run it more on what the council perceive to be good stalls. Now, most councillors don’t actually use the market to buy anything, so they wouldn’t know what a good stall was, and maybe being more selective isn’t a good idea. Maybe if someone wants to come, let them come and build it up. Why they’re doing it – only the council can tell you that.

“Yes, you can say you want a high-quality market, but you need high-quality customers. The highest earners don’t shop in Northampton – people who can’t travel elsewhere are the ones who use the market.”

John Greatrix, owner of Café Continental, spoke to this newspaper about the amount of anti-social behaviour (ASB) he is seeing on a daily basis at the Market Square.

Speaking on the ASB, Les said: “You also get a lot of undesirables at the top end of the Market Square hanging around throughout the day and into the night. The police did their first week policing the Market Square then… “They have initiatives, like four-week initiatives, but the problem’s gone on forever. After the four weeks, the problem returns.”

Hung Vo, who runs a fruit and vegetable stall, was left with few words for the Chron. He simply said: “Where’s the Market manager?”

WNC told the Chron it won’t be commenting on Market Square issues during the pre-election period with the public going to the polls on May 1.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “We take the concerns of our local business owners seriously and would ask any market trader feeling as if their business is being negatively impacted by crime to contact us.

“In regard to the Market Square in Northampton, there is a patrol plan in place which involves police officers and PCSOs regularly visiting the area on foot.

“The Beat Bus is also regularly deployed to the location and partner agencies are also invited to attend so that any concerns can be dealt with appropriately. The next visit for the Beat Bus is planned for 8am–4pm on Tuesday, April 22.

“There is also a monthly surgery in Starbucks on the Market Square which is attended by the town PCSO, and market traders are welcome to use this as an opportunity to air any concerns they might have.

“However, we would strongly encourage anyone who is experiencing issues to phone us when the alleged offences are taking place so we can deploy to it as appropriate.”