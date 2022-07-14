Another 50 new special needs school places in pipeline for West Northamptonshire

More pupils could start in September after the education community backed council plans for a £1.1 million special needs expansion at Hunsbury Park primary.

The school will be remodelled during the summer holidays ready for a new cohort of pupils following the thumbs up from nine out of ten parents, teachers and governors who responded to a West Northamptonshire Council consultation.

Councillors say that 30 children will now start in September with a further 20 places to be created by September 2023.

Councillor Fiona Baker, cabinet member for education, said: "We have worked hard to find this opportunity and while we were confident this was the best way forward, it is very pleasing to see those in the special needs education community are behind us.

“But ultimately the real winners here are the young people and families who will now have access to the education they need and deserve.”

The expansion of special needs provision at Hunsbury Primary is phase one of the council’s longer-term plan to create 500 new special needs places across West Northamptonshire, including a 250-place new school between Northampton and Towcester.

Council reports have highlighted the greatest amount of current and future demand for special need places arising in Northampton town.

Hunsbury Park already operates a smaller special needs unit and its senior leadership has significant experience in working within specialist settings.