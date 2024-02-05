Angry Northampton private hire driver slams WNC's 'ludicrous' new rule to scrap yellow 'bubble' roof signs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A private hire driver has slammed the council’s plans to get rid of the iconic yellow ‘bubbles’ from hundreds of cars in Northampton.

West Northants Council (WNC) has recently approved a policy to make it a condition that all licensed private hire vehicles must display door signs instead of roof signs. This new rule will come into force on April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokeswoman said: “This will ensure that it is easier for people to differentiate between taxis and private hire vehicles, and ensure it is clear that vehicles are licensed by WNC.

WNC has introduced rules to scrap the roof signs off private hire vehicles from April 1

“There will be a transitional period to allow for this change for those that currently have roof signs. WNC will work with the trade and the local community to raise awareness of this change and what to look out for.”

One private hire driver of 20 years has slammed the new rules as ‘ludicrous’.

The driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “If you’re thinking of the safety of the public, I think this is ludicrous to get rid of roof signs for plastic strips along the side of private hire vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To me, anyone can nick a sign off the side of a vehicle and pop it on theirs and appear to be a taxi.

"If you’re on the Wellingborough Road, for example, you can see if your taxi is coming by the sign.

"Or imagine a doorman waiting for a taxi to pick a woman up. Someone could just drive up with stolen signage on the side and pretend to be a taxi. The bouncer doesn’t know. The yellow bubble is the most obvious thing you look for.

”Most people won’t see the plate, but they see the bubble.”

This change is reportedly set to affect nearly more than 800 drivers in West Northants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The private hire driver said: “I just find it ludicrous that 850-odd cab people have got to get rid of the yellow bubble, which does the job perfectly fine, to put this flimsy magnetic strip on. It just doesn’t make sense. I just don’t know what to think in this industry at the moment.

"I don’t see why they couldn’t just buy 50 bubbles, which I think are £55 each, for the taxis without.

"Like most things with the council, they just do what they want. You’re dealing with people who know nothing about business. I doubt any councillors know anything about the private hire and taxi business.