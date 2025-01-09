Angry dad slams WNC traffic wardens for 3.30am parking ticket near Christmas time in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An angry Northampton dad has criticised West Northants Council (WNC) after his son was given a parking ticket at 3.30am over Christmas.

Mark Holliday’s son was given a parking ticket by a WNC traffic warden at 3.30am on November 6, with the family receiving a letter just before Christmas demanding payment soon after.

The penalty charge is £70 (£35 if paid within 14 days) or £50 (£25 if paid within 14 days).

The ticket was issued because the bumper of the man’s van slightly blocked part of a dropped footway in Cedar Road East, Abington, where he lives.

Here's how the van was parked when it was issued a ticket by a WNC traffic warden at 3.30am on November 6.

The parking ticket states the vehicle was fined for being parked next to a lowered curb in an area where parking rules are strictly enforced.

Mark said: “You’d think it would be ok. The vehicle was not over the double yellow lines. They should paint white lines over the dropped area.”

The family paid the fine but took to Facebook to criticise WNC, and the post was widely shared on social media.

Mark said: “Huge congratulations and Christmas cheer to WNC. You must be very proud of yourselves—no wonder this town and its council are so badly hated.

"What is a parking attendant doing working at those hours, and more to the point, in a housing area where there is very little traffic or pedestrians during the day, let alone in the early hours of the morning?

"You are an utter disgrace and an embarrassment. What is this town coming to? Absolute joke.”

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo, Mark added: “My wife paid the fine. It was my son parked outside his new house. To have a traffic warden sneaking around at 3.30am is a bit strange.

“Cars park there throughout the day, especially when it’s busy during school hours, and there’s not a traffic warden in sight. What are they doing at that time of the morning? They need to get a life, really.”

Chronicle and Echo approached WNC for comment, but they declined to respond.

They later admitted that traffic wardens “may operate 24/7 in some areas.”

According to WNC's website, unpaid PCNs are treated as civil debts, and Enforcement Agents may recover the debt. Fees include:

£75 when the case is sent to the bailiff.

£235 (+7.5% of debt over £1,500) if bailiffs visit after ignoring their letter.

£110 (+7.5% of debt over £1,500) if goods are taken and sold at auction. Additional costs, like storage or locksmith fees, must also be paid, according to the website.