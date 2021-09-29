All bus lane tickets will be CANCELLED upon appeal after broken down vehicle forces drivers to use lane, says council

All bus lane fines will be cancelled for motorists who were instructed to use the lane to bypass a broken down vehicle.

A bus broke down outside Westbridge Garage on Tuesday afternoon (September 28) at around 12pm.

It caused traffic jams in both directions between St Peter's Way and Newlec Cycles on the A4500, causing gridlock in the area.

This was the scene on Tuesday (September 28) at around 12pm

A vehicle recovery worker was in the middle of the road outside Westbridge Garage directing traffic from both sides in a bid to ease congestion, which he did effectively.

However, many motorists were waved into the bus lane during this time, and they will be sent penalty charge notices as a result due to the bus lane camera being situated right outside Westbridge Garage.

These motorists may get a shock when a letter comes through the door asking them to pay £60 for simply using common sense.

This newspaper was at the scene and has forwarded on the details of what we saw to West Northamptonshire Council.

The Chron asked WNC if all motorists who were fined during this period would be refunded.

A council spokesman said: “We will be cancelling all PCNs where it is obvious that incursion into the bus lane was unavoidable. If anyone receives one as a result of this incident, they should appeal. The camera footage will then be reviewed and, if it supports their case, the PCN will be cancelled.”