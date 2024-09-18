Aerial photos reveal evolution of Northampton's Market Square during 18-month, £12.4 million revamp

The Market Square is set to reopen for trade on Friday, September 20, after being closed for the past 18 months for major refurbishment works. The full reopening of the Market Square is expected on October 19 and 20.

The extensive refurbishment project, managed by Stepnell on behalf of West Northants Council, began in February 2023. It includes new paving, water features, seating, and 18 fixed stalls, as part of a major town-centre improvement scheme designed to attract more shoppers and businesses. The revamped Market Square will feature bespoke stalls with electricity, water, and lighting, as well as pop-up stalls.

Cllr Dan Lister, the councillor in charge of the project at WNC, said the council looks forward to welcoming traders back this Friday. He added: "They will have access to vastly improved permanent stalls, pop-up stalls, and enhanced facilities for the wider community."

Chronicle and Echo has been documenting the progress of the works with a monthly photograph taken from the top of the Grosvenor Centre car park, capturing an aerial view of the transformation.

Click through our gallery to see how the works have progressed.

