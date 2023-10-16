Council to set aside £1m to fund new children's home project in Northampton

The children would otherwise live at Arnold House, Moulton, a five-bed residential home homing young people with autistic spectrum disorder and learning disabilities.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have agreed to purchase a property to turn into a new children’s home.

The move is in order to cope with the increasing demand for placements and gain greater control of costs to children’s services.

In a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, October 10, the council agreed to set aside around £1m to convert a building into a home for looked-after children with additional needs.

By bringing children’s services in-house, the council hope to cut down on expensive placement costs that have been outsourced to private providers. Northamptonshire Children’s Trust is responsible for the delivery of children’s social care and targeted early help services on behalf of both Northamptonshire councils.

However, increased demand in the sector has caused budgets to spiral with WNC projecting a £14m overspend for their services.

Cllr Malcolm Longley, the cabinet member for finance said at the meeting: “We have the opportunity here to purchase a dwelling that has the most interesting and very useful payback for us in financial terms. It saves money for us and it will provide a very good home for four children.”

The new home is a bungalow that will be used to accommodate four children with complex medical needs.

Councillor Fiona Baker, the cabinet member for children and families, said that the children were already in the council’s care but would benefit from a “quieter, more stable family home” in a “nice rural area”.

The children would otherwise live at Arnold House, Moulton, a five-bed residential home homing young people with autistic spectrum disorder and learning disabilities.

The new property, in Northampton, is around 5km from Arnold House. This will then allow the Arnold House to be used for children with higher-level needs.

An offer for £780k is to be made after the cabinet approved the home in the meeting last Tuesday. The council is also proposing to refurbish the bungalow so it is suitable for children with disabilities.

They have estimated that the cost of the adaptations would be approximately £200k. Together with legal costs, the whole development is thought to amount to £1.04m.

The refurbishment works are expected to take three to six months after planning permission is given for the home. Providing more in-house properties would help to avoid the use of unsuitable accommodation and offer significant savings of around £1m, according to West Northants Council.

Councillor Bob Purser, deputy leader of the labour group, told the cabinet: “This has got to be a good news story from every direction. We should have been doing this two years ago and hopefully, we will be doing this more in the coming months and years, but it’s a really good project.”