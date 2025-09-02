Council to dispose of open space land in Wootton – residents invited to have their say

West Northamptonshire Council has announced plans to dispose of a small section of open space land in Wootton – and residents are being invited to submit their views.

The land, measuring around 411 square metres, lies off High Street in Wootton (NN4 6LP). Under the Local Government Act 1972, the council is required to publish a formal notice before disposing of land that is classed as open space.

The council says a plan showing the exact location of the site is available for public inspection at the One Stop Shop in The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton. It can be viewed free of charge during office hours: 8.30am to 5pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10am to 5pm on Wednesdays.

Anyone who wishes to object to the proposed disposal must do so in writing. Objections should be sent to the Director of Governance (Ref: PAD/VM/33702), West Northamptonshire Council, One Angel Square, Angel Street, Northampton, NN1 1ED. Letters must be received no later than 28 days from the date of the notice, which was August 26.

