Council tax bills for residents in Northampton and Daventry could rise by nearly £90 a year

People living in West Northamptonshire could pay the council nearly £90 more a year after a 4.99 per cent increase in council tax has been proposed.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has proposed increasing council tax by the maximum rate of 4.99 percent, which would equate to an £88.73 yearly increase for an average Band D household to £1,866.98. WNC said the tax will contribute around £19.2 million per year to be used to “protect local service provision”.

The rise comes alongside a number of other inflationary rises to the authority’s fees and charges, including an extra £2 for an annual subscription for garden waste collection and parking fees introduced at Sixfields Reservoir, the Racecourse and the Claret Car Park on Edgar Mobbs Way.

Fees will be set at a base rate of £1 an hour at Sixfields Reservoir and The Racecourse car park and £2 a day on The Claret Car Park, with a higher rate on match and event days. Other car parking charges in Northampton and Daventry and the price of on-street parking permits have been proposed to remain the same in 2025/26.

Precept levels for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and individual town council precepts will additionally be set for households. Rent levels for council-owned homes will also be rising, as WNC has approved a 2.7 percent increase in average rents by £3.01 a week, or £156.52 a year.

Adam Brown said: “We know full well that we face funding gaps - that’s not a secret, it’s in the midterm financial plans and we have to find a means to fill those funding gaps.

“This is our first draft at how we address next year’s challenges and continue to deliver decent services. Things around parking charges or whatever else we’ve demonstrated in the past, particularly about Brixworth Country Park and elsewhere, that where suggestions come forward about unforeseen consequences around the implementation of charges then we will demonstrate flexibility to meet the needs of the local population.

“There’s a consultation off the back of the paper tonight and we’ll listen to the feedback that comes our way.”

A public consultation on the council’s budget proposals has now launched and closes at midnight on January 21, 2025.