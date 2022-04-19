A public consultation has been launched by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to gather the views from residents regarding housing in the area.

WNC says the population of the unitary authority area is set to grow by seven percent by 2030, so the council is now consulting on core themes for a new housing strategy.

Proposals for the four core themes of the strategy are: delivering homes people need and can afford, to improve the quality of housing services, to allow residents to live safe, independent and active lives, and to support the growth of sustainable communities.

The consultation results will be taken into consideration for the a draft housing strategy.

Councillor Adam Brown, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for housing, culture and leisure, said: “Housing is one of the most important political issues in the country right now, and we recognise just how vital it is to put together a housing strategy that will enable residents of West Northamptonshire to find the homes they want and need.

“It’s not just about building new houses and making sure people aren’t homeless, having a safe and stable home impacts education, health, employment, and life chances.

“Good housing is an essential part of a happy and cohesive society and it is a key priority of West Northamptonshire Council."

For each of the core themes residents are being asked: if they think the right draft themes have been identified, their suggested priorities, and whether the council is missing anything out.