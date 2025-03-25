Council issues ten fines for dog fouling over two years across West Northants

West Northamptonshire Council has revealed that it has handed out just ten penalty notices for dog fouling in the last two years.

According to data obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) in a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, only seven per cent of dog fouling reports in 2023 and 2024 resulted in a fine being issued by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). However, the number of complaints about dog fouling has gone down in the region year on year.

The authority has encouraged people to continue reporting dog fouling and other environmental crimes to help tackle the issue and deploy resources to the areas most in need.

In 2022, WNC received 85 reports of dog fouling in the area, decreasing to 84 throughout 2023 and 63 complaints in total in 2024. Despite the reduced number of reports, the council did increase the number of fines it handed out, from three in 2023 to seven in the last calendar year.

In October 2023, WNC introduced stricter regulations on public spaces which included penalties for dog owners who fail to pick up their dog’s mess straight away and dispose of it properly. The updated rules mean fines of up to £100 can be issued where there is ‘robust evidence’ that an offence has been committed.

Though ten fines were handed out, the council could not confirm how many were paid or what the total amount collected from the penalties was, as it said it did not hold the data.

The three hotspot areas with the highest dog fouling reports in the region were Dallington and Spencer, Daventry West and Daventry East Ward, according to WNC.

Public reports provide ‘valuable intelligence’ to tackle dog fouling

Sally Burns, WNC’s Director of Public Health said: “West Northamptonshire Council recently introduced a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) across the whole of West Northants, that deals with dog fouling amongst other dog and smoking related issues.

“Since January 2025, we have been working in partnership with Kingdom LA Support to ensure that there is a visible presence across West Northants and to ensure that offences witnessed are dealt with by means of a fixed penalty notice. The reports received from members of the public provide us with valuable intelligence to allow us to deploy our limited resources to areas of most need, and we encourage people to continue to report dog fouling and other environmental crimes to us.

“The visible presence of Neighbourhood Wardens and Kingdom LA Support helps raise public awareness of these issues and shows that we will take appropriate enforcement action where offences are witnessed.”

The authority has encouraged residents to continue to report dog fouling on its website, through the West Northamptonshire Council app or by emailing [email protected].