West Northamptonshire Council finally signs UK100 climate pledge but opposition says it is not enough

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has finally signed the UK100 climate pledge, with plans to go carbon neutral sooner than the UK's overall goal, but opposition councillors say it is not enough.

After committing to signing the pledge last year, WNC has faced some criticism from both Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors for what was perceived to be a slower-than-expected switch to green alternatives.WNC will join around 100 other local authorities in the UK100 network, working with other councils facing the same climate challenges as well as having wider access to a range of new resources including "climate research, campaigns, publications, innovative funding models and private sector expertise".

Council Leader, Councillor Jonathan Nunn. signed the Net Zero pledge this week as the organisation moves forward with what they call a "bold new strategy" for tackling climate change and making West Northamptonshire "a more sustainable place to live and work".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Cllr Jonathan Nunn

He said: “We’re delighted to be signing up to the UK100, and will be taking our Net Zero pledge really, really seriously.

“We need to make the future of West Northants sustainable, not just environmentally but economically and socially too. We’re setting bold, climate change-related goals, and if everybody works together we can do it.

“We’re developing a sustainability strategy and looking carefully at how we measure the council’s own carbon footprint, as well as measuring the wider impact of West Northants.

“The UK100 will be a good network for us to gain information on what other councils are doing to drive sustainability into their communities, but it’s also a check and balance to ensure that we’re doing things correctly and properly.

“This is a really important agenda, we’re committed to it, and we look forward to working with every resident and business across West Northants to achieve these important goals.”

Christopher Hammond, UK100’s Network Membership Director, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome West Northamptonshire Council to UK100’s network.

“By joining UK100 and committing to bold targets, the council has demonstrated that it is facing these challenges and playing a decisive role in tackling climate change ahead of the National Government’s target.”

Not all of the Council are on the same page, however, with opposition councillors saying that the declared "crisis" has not brought on as much urgency as hoped.

Danielle Stone, Labour spokesperson for finance and Councillor for Castle Ward, said: "West Northamptonshire Council seems keen to prove its green credentials. Joining the UK100 is another sign of this and is of course welcome.

"However, they have just passed a budget that does not provide any funding for green initiatives.

"They have just voted against a Labour amendment that provided for three new green initiatives; he installation of water fountains so people can replenish their water bottles, reverse recycling machines to incentivise recycling plastics and a green entrepreneurs fund to incentivise our communities to go green.

"We have a climate emergency yet I fail to see any urgent action being taken by this authority. Our roads are congested. Traffic is still idling when stationary. Our air is polluted. Our cycle tracks and walkways are unsafe.

"I drove behind a bus yesterday that was belching out thick exhaust fumes. I was carrying a vulnerable old person and a mother and her new baby. I was furious.

"We need action and we need it now.”