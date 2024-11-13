Council crackdown on ‘criminal, rogue and irresponsible’ HMO landlords in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Northants Council is looking to drive out “criminal, rogue and irresponsible” landlords with houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), as it is set to enhance its enforcement powers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new HMO licensing rules will cover a bigger area of Northampton as it has been extended to include new developments since 2020 and areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour. Mandatory requirements for the whole of England require HMOs containing five or more people to be licensed, however additional measures set by West Northants Council (WNC) will extend this to smaller HMOs of three plus people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says it intends to extend the licensing rules to make private landlords more accountable for not only the standards and conditions within their HMOs but also for their tenants’ behaviour. It explained that where there are high concentrations of HMOs, there are noticeable impacts on local communities and the local environment and complaints regarding nuisance and anti-social behaviour.

“Well-managed HMOs have a vital role to play in helping to meet the housing needs of Northampton’s residents. Although West Northamptonshire has some excellent landlords and letting agents, it also has a significant number of criminal, rogue and irresponsible landlords,” the council report added.

West Northamptonshire Council is planning to widen the net so landlords with smaller homes of multiple occupation (HMOs) will have to apply for a licence. Credit: West Northamptonshire Council

“When a licensable HMO is not licenced, the owner/managing agent is also likely to fail to comply with a range of regulatory requirements. Additional HMO licensing can play a vital role in controlling and regulating HMOs and ensuring that legal standards are in place for fire safety, housing-related health and safety, space standards and management.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to WNC, in October 2024 there were 1,104 licensed HMOs within the authority area. The licensing regime will extend this to a larger number of small HMOs, which will enforce physical property inspections and hold private landlords to account.

The council will therefore be able to ensure homes are managed by a ‘fit and proper person’, are safe, not overcrowded and amenities are adequate for the number of occupants. Landlords in the enhanced designated area will need to apply for a HMO licence and failure to do so could result in a conviction and an unlimited fine through the courts or a civil penalty of up to £30,000.

The WNC cabinet will discuss the licensing proposals at a meeting on November 19. If the new Additional HMO licensing scheme is approved it will come into effect on February 24, 2025.

WNC says the scheme is a “commitment” to improving communities and the town as a place to live.