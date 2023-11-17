Council commits to using former Northampton bus depot to deliver ‘much-needed’ housing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has restated its commitment to delivering “much-needed” housing in the region through the regeneration of the recently acquired St James’ Depot.

In a full cabinet meeting on Tuesday, November 14, WNC spoke about the decision to purchase the former bus depot site, after the procurement was carried out in private. This was due to the risk that it could have cost the council “significantly more money to secure” if a competitive public bidding process began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The depot, which is one of Northampton’s largest derelict sites at 4.5 acres and has remained vacant for the last decade, is to be redeveloped into a flagship residential area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former St James Bus Depot site was sold in September. The council has been revealed as the buyers and have now said they will use it for housing.

Councillor Adam Brown, deputy leader of WNC, said at the meeting: “That land now is in the hands of WNC and will be used to deliver houses to help people on the housing register and will help to regenerate a part of Northampton.

“The benefits of the project we hope will flow outward from the site into the wider area. I think this is a demonstration of just how committed we are to delivering to the people on the housing waiting list.”

WNC purchased the site at £3.3 million and is committed to preserving the architectural heritage of the landmark site, whilst meeting local needs. The land was previously owned by Church’s Shoes for a factory extension but was ultimately put up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other interested parties were also looking at making offers for the former bus depot to be used for warehousing. Councillor Dan Lister, cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said the commercial storage plans would “clearly harm the area” if they hadn’t secured ownership.

Councillor Bob Purser, deputy leader of the Labour group, said: “It’s important that as we develop it we pay homage to the site, but it does provide us with a real opportunity to provide some excellent social and affordable housing and I hope that we can progress that with all speed.”

Housing provision poses a large pressure in West Northamptonshire with 600 households in temporary accommodation and a further 4,452 applicants on the housing register. The site also sits on the boundary of Sixfields and Dallington & Spencer wards, which contain some of the top five percent most deprived neighbourhoods nationally.

Leader of the council, Jonathan Nunn, said: “I think social and affordable homes is a common ambition. Sadly these days any investment of public money needs to effectively wash its own face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have to find a way of making that viable, that might mean we’re not able to do social [housing] which would be a real shame. But that will remain an ambition.”