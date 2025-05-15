Council approves plans to convert Northampton office block into HMO for 23 people

Plans to convert a Northampton office block into HMO flats for 23 people have been given the green light by the council.

Kingswood House, on The Avenue in Cliftonville, will be converted into five flats with shared communal areas. Each flat will contain between three and eight bedrooms with a shared kitchen space, dining and living space, and a toilet.

The lower ground floor will have one flat with four bedrooms, two three-bedroom flats will be located on the ground floor, the first floor will have one flat of eight-beds, and the second floor will contain a five bedroom flat.

Each of the 23 bedrooms spread across the building will also have its own en-suite. There will also be two laundry rooms to serve all tenants.

According to the plans, the building will have few external alterations and most changes will be made internally. Parking is available on site for 15 vehicles.

Though parking standards require one space per bedroom, the council has noted that in appeal decisions, inspectors have consistently taken the view that where a site is close to local amenities and no parking is provided occupiers would likely not have cars. It therefore stated that it would be “very difficult” to sustain a refusal based on the lack of parking provision.

The existing building is partially unused and was previously used as both offices for an insurance company, an IVF & Fertility Clinic and a Laser Eye Surgery. The building has already been stripped back on the first floor with all existing services removed.

Applicant A.J. Mackaness submitted plans for the HMO flats in November 2024. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) issued an approval notice for the plans on Tuesday, May 13.

The plans did not go to a planning committee. WNC officers made a delegated decision.

Council policy says HMOs are ‘vital’ for Northampton’s housing supply, providing short to medium-term accommodation for students, young professionals, deprived social groups, and international migrants.