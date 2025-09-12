Council announces new safety measures on brand-new Northampton road after YOU raised safety concerns

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has announced it will now introduce new safety measures on a brand-new relief road in Northampton after YOU raised concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safety concerns emerged shortly after the long-delayed Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR), between Duston and Harpole, opened on August 12, following around 10 weeks of safety checks. The road connects to the A4500 and was designed to ease congestion and improve connectivity in Northampton.

Chronicle & Echo reported last week, on September 5, that some residents described the junction with the road’s A4500 junction as an “accident waiting to happen.” Motorists were reportedly turning right from the SLRR directly into oncoming traffic on the A4500 instead of following the intended route via the crossroads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, a WNC spokesman told this newspaper: “As with all major road infrastructure projects, SLRR was subject to safety audits and assessments ahead of opening to the public. Where concerns are raised these will be looked into and new junctions are monitored to explore if there is a need for further measures to be introduced. We’re pleased that this project has been completed, and motorists are able to use the road.”

Motorists were reportedly turning right directly from the SLRR into oncoming traffic on the A4500 instead of following the intended route via the crossroads.

A week later, the council has announced the safety works, marking a reversal from its previous position.

A WNC spokesman said: “Following a review of traffic movements at the Sandy Lane Relief Road junction with the A4500, we have concluded that additional road markings and signage would be helpful in offering motorists further guidance when using the junction.”

The works are scheduled from September 24 to 26, overnight between 8pm and 6am, to minimise disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform Councillor Richard Butler, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Our teams have listened to concerns raised regarding the new junction and we’re taking action as a result. I’m sure the new measures being introduced will help resolve any issues.”

Conservative Councillor Phil Bignell, whose ward includes the junction, welcomed the decision.

He said: “I was in receipt of numerous emails from concerned motorists about the danger of the current layout. WNC have been actively looking into this matter since I first raised it in August. WNC now has plans in place to implement additional road markings and install no-entry traffic bollards at the junction. These measures are intended to clarify permitted vehicle movements and address the safety concerns I highlighted.”

The Sandy Lane Relief Road will eventually connect to the £54.5 million North West Relief Road, which was completed in August but remains closed.