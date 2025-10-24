Coroner calls for weekend support for vulnerable people after tragedy in Northampton

A coroner has warned that future deaths could occur if a support service for vulnerable people who come into contact with the criminal justice system does not operate on weekends, after the death of a man earlier this year.

Paul John Appleby, 62, was found dead on February 22, 2025, having jumped from the Grosvenor Centre, Northampton.

In a prevention of future deaths report, senior coroner Anne Pember said she was concerned that the Northampton Liaison and Diversion Team, a service that supports individuals with vulnerabilities, such as mental health issues, learning disabilities, or substance misuse, who come into contact with the criminal justice system, had not operated a Saturday Court Service for several years.

According to the report, Mr Appleby had been arrested for a drink-driving offence on Friday, February 21. A medical examiner who assessed him late that evening advised that he should be seen by Court Liaison and Diversion before being released from custody.

The Northamptonshire Coroners Court is located at the Northampton Guildhall, St Giles' Square.

An email was sent early the next day from the detention officer at Wheatley Wood Justice Centre, Kettering, to communicate this with the Criminal Justice Centre. However, Mr Appleby was not seen by the support team.

In her report addressed to the Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Trust (NHFT), which is in charge of the service, Ms Pember said she was concerned “there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken”.

She said: “I understand that the Liaison and Diversion Team at Northampton has not operated a Saturday Court Service for several years.

“Previously an ‘On Call’ service has been provided. I am concerned that this lack of service could give rise to future deaths.

“In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you (and/or your organisation) have the power to take such action.”

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Trust has until December 16 to respond.

They must state the details of any action proposed to be taken in response to the concerns raised, or otherwise explain why no action is proposed.

A spokesperson for NHFT said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Mr Appleby at this difficult time.

“We are firmly committed to learning from incidents and improving our practices, and we are working with our partners to prepare a formal response to the concerns that the Coroner has raised in the report.”

If you need to speak to someone, you can call Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected].