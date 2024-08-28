Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial plans to expand a well-known holiday park near Northampton are poised for approval despite 141 objections.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is set to make a crucial decision next week on a highly debated proposal to expand holiday accommodation at Overstone Park.

The development plans proposed by Overstone Park Resort, the park’s owners, include building 76 new holiday units — 31 new lodges and 46 twin-unit lodges. The project also involves adding parking, landscaping, refurbishing existing facilities, and updating other related infrastructure.

In defence of the expansion, the applicant stated: “Overstone Park has stood the test of time as a self-contained, away-from-it-all luxury resort. Designed in 1991 by Donald Steele, the golf course winds around the rolling landscape of the southern portion of the former Overstone Hall Estate.

Plans to expand and improve facilities at Overstone Park are set to be decided on next week at a WNC planning committee meeting

"The proposals will maximise the potential to build on Overstone Park’s existing facilities. With an increase in value from the new lodges, we will greatly improve and add to the existing offering of Overstone Park, including: fully revitalised and renewed restaurant decor and furniture; state-of-the-art updates and equipment for the gym and studio; a fully refurbished swimming pool with luxury sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi; completely remodelled and modernised leisure and golf changing rooms; a brand new tennis court; vast improvements to external lighting around the resort; and overall improvements and enhancements to the resort’s landscaping.”

The plans were initially submitted in February 2022 and have sparked significant controversy within the community. Despite a recommendation from the council to grant permission, with the assistant director for planning and development being given delegated powers to approve the application, the project faces strong opposition. Overstone Parish Council has formally objected, citing concerns that the proposal conflicts with their Neighbourhood Development Plan and raises issues with the road layout, including the area’s lack of capacity for footpaths, cycle tracks, or public transport.

Adding to the opposition, 141 individual objections have been submitted, highlighting concerns such as:

The fear that the development could transform Overstone Park into a facility resembling a caravan park.

Lodges were purchased with the understanding that there would be a cap on the number of units.

Concerns over inadequate vehicular access to the site.

Objections to potential changes to the golf course, which could compromise its status as a ‘championship golf course’ if the 18th hole is altered.

In contrast, only three letters of support have been received.

A planning officer from WNC stated in a report: “The proposal would significantly increase the number of units on this site, which the applicant claims is necessary for the viability of the business. Many of these units are designed and sited in a way that reflects the existing established character of the long-established leisure/holiday complex. However, some units do not align with the established form and appearance of the current complex.”

The officer also noted that the development could positively impact the local economy by increasing business, enhancing the visitor economy, and creating approximately 24 new jobs, which is a significant factor in favour of the proposal.

The final decision on this controversial application will be made at the WNC planning committee meeting next Wednesday, September 4.