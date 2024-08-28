Controversial plans to build two houses on Northampton supermarket car park set to be approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build two houses on a Northampton supermarket car park are set to be approved, despite residents saying the area is turning into a “slum”.

Proposals to build two new detached two-storey houses on the Co-op car park in Barry Road, Abington have been recommended for approval.

If approved, the development will add two new three-bedroom houses at the end of the car park, adjacent to existing residential homes further down the street. According to documents from the applicant, Cornerstone 2 Homes Ltd, each house would feature two driveway parking spaces at the front. However, this would result in the loss of 12 existing parking spaces currently used by Co-op customers.

The proposal has attracted 14 objections from residents, who have expressed concerns including: impact on the character of the area; the development being out of keeping with the existing environment; and loss of parking spaces.

Developers are looking to replace the car spaces at the far end of the Barry Road Co-op parking area with two new homes. Credit: Google Maps

One resident voiced their frustration, saying: “There is no capacity for this kind of development in such a built-up area. Parking around the Co-op is already difficult, and the close proximity to the school makes it dangerous for children crossing the roads. Stop turning this area into a slum and build sustainable and responsible social housing, please.”

Labour councillor Zoe Smith (Abington and Phippsville ward) objected to the plans on behalf of residents, citing concerns about the potential loss of car parking spaces, parking issues, and safety risks near a local school.

A planning officer from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) explained the reasoning behind recommending the plans for approval, stating: “Even though there would be a loss of existing car parking spaces, this is not considered a reason to refuse permission. Three separate site visits revealed the car park to be underused, even during busier times of the day, with only a few spaces occupied at any one time.”

The officer also commented on safety concerns related to the nearby school, saying: “Concerns have been raised over the impact on safety for children at the nearby school, which is a short distance away opposite the car park. However, given that Highways have not objected, it is considered that the addition of two houses would not significantly alter prevailing conditions to warrant refusal on highway grounds alone.”

Highways have confirmed that despite the loss of eight car parking spaces, their views remain unchanged, and they do not consider the effect on highway safety to be unacceptable.

The planning officer added: “While the development could result in cars parking on the street and on double yellow lines, it is not considered that a refusal is justified that could be sustained on appeal.”

A final decision on the proposal will be made at WNC’s planning committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, September 4.