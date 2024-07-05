Conservatives HOLD South Northants in one of the final results to be revealed in landslide General Election
Sarah Bool, the new MP for South Northants, won 35.6 percent of votes and by a majority of more than 3,600 compared to the second place Labour candidate Rufia Ashraf.
Sarah thanked the constituents for putting their trust in her, and she looks forward to working to protect the “beautiful constituency” of South Northants.
Full South Northamptonshire results
Rufia Ashraf (Labour) - 15,504
Sarah Bool (Conservative Party) - 19,191
Ian Alexander McCord (Independent) - 1,556
Paul James Hogan (Reform) - 8,962
Stewart Tolley (Liberal Democrats) - 4,989
Emmie Williamson (Green Party) - 3,040
Mick Stott (Workers Party) - 246
Stuart Robert McCutcheon (Independent) - 209
What the new MP had to say
After being elected, Sarah addressed the room and said: “Thank you very much everyone, I won’t hold you because it is very, very early in the morning. But firstly, I’d like to just thank the returning officer, the police, my agent and staff running a very fair and free election.
“And thank you to the voters of South Northamptonshire for putting your trust in me. I must also thank my fellow candidates for having a fantastic campaign. My motto has always been to disagree agreeably and we definitely did do that during the whole process – so thank you all very much for that.
“It is an absolute honour and privilege to be able to represent South Northamptonshire and I look forward to the work ahead that we can to protect our beautiful constituency. Thank you.”
South Northants saw a turnout of 68.87 percent in this General Election, with 53,882 votes cast. This was down on the 73.7 percent turnout back in 2019.
Conservative Dame Andrea Leadsom won by a majority of more than 27,700 back in 2019, which was around 62 percent of the votes cast by people across South Northants.
South Northants was represented by Leadsom since 2010 and it was in May that she announced she was standing down ahead of this General Election.
South Northants and Daventry are the only two Northamptonshire seats to now be held by Conservatives. The rest have Labour MPs.
