Changes to town and parish councils in West Northamptonshire will come into effect for the next set of local elections next year, in a massive shake-up to better reflect communities across the county.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has now published a finalised list of changes which will affect 20 wards in total. This will include restructuring certain parish wards, updating the number of councillors for certain areas and shifting boundaries to account for population growth and new developments.

Councillor Adam Brown, leader of WNC, said the authority was “incredibly grateful” for everybody who took part in the consultation that ran from April to July of this year.

“The feedback we received was vital in helping us make decisions that will benefit our communities. These changes are about ensuring that local governance remains fit for purpose as our parishes grow and evolve.

“Several other proposals came forward which were hotly debated in the communities concerned. Throughout this process we have ensured that the wishes of residents came first, and where there wasn’t sufficient support for some initial proposals they have been dropped and the status quo has prevailed,” he added.

Ward boundaries between Boughton and Kingsthorpe, Moulton and Pitsford, Dodford and Weedon Bec, Great Houghton and Little Houghton, Hackleton and Wootton, Roade and Stoke Bruerne, and Tiffield and Towcester have been adjusted as part of the review. A new parish ward in Daventry has also been created, splitting Daventry South Town Council in half due to its large size.

In Overstone, Pitsford, Ravensthorpe, Thorpe Mandeville and West Hunsbury parishes the number of councillors will increase for the May 2025 elections. A council spokesperson said that the changes aim to ensure better representation for all communities across West Northants.

Further information, including detailed maps of the changes, will be published on the council’s website in the coming weeks.