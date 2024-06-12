Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Longstanding plans to convert a large former University of Northampton campus into 170 affordable homes have been watered down as the viability of the project has been called into question.

In a U-turn on proposals for the brownfield site, which were approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in June 2021, a vacant student residents block will now be sold on by the authority instead of featuring in their social housing scheme.

The decision to dispose of the Bassett-Lowke building comes after Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH) warned WNC that their original housing project was no longer viable as a result of changes to the construction sector and housing market.

The council has said that eliminating the old student accommodation unit from their plans is “essential” in ensuring that the rest of the scheme at the University campus is deliverable.

The Bassett-Lowke building provided accommodation for nearly 250 UoN students. Credit: Google

Talks to acquire the site originally started with Northampton Borough Council, but were passed onto the new West Northamptonshire Council in 2021 when it secured ownership of the facilities. The site benefitted from a hybrid planning permission for up to 170 homes at the time of its purchase.

It later received reserved matters permission in 2022 which gave consent for 162 homes.

Cllr Bob Purser said: “This is a project that has suffered through the creation of WNC and the transfer between the two authorities.

“Surely if we’ve got a publicly owned piece of land historically and public funding to make social housing we can do it. It just frustrates me that we’ve got a system that seems to defeat us in doing what we want to do.

The old University of Northampton campus on St George's Avenue. Credit: Google

“I do want to be assured that at the end of this that we are going to end up with social housing because I’m really concerned. I really hope that the end result of this is not that we provide housing within the commercial sector that doesn’t meet the needs of people on our housing waiting list.”

The Bassett-Lowke building was originally flagged to be refurbished whilst the other two areas of the Northampton Campus on St George’s Avenue would be demolished to make way for new housing. The intention was to maximise the council’s stock of affordable housing, however the scheme in its initial form was later deemed unviable by NPH.

The council has now received approval from the cabinet to dispose of the 248-bed student building to help improve the financial viability of the rest of the scheme. The Council has already received an offer for the site and the adjacent Quinton Building.

Leader of WNC, Cllr Adam Brown clarified: “At this stage, the assurance we can give is that we’re working to provide as much either social or affordable housing as possible but we do have to meet viability on any of these sites.

“We have to take a responsible approach to the public money we are handling.”