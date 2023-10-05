Concerns over ‘profit-centric providers’ in Northamptonshire Children’s Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour councillors have accused “profiteering” private providers and “poor systems” within West Northamptonshire Council of exploiting the Children’s Trust – all as the service is projected to post a £14m overspend.

At a council meeting last Thursday, September 28, the Labour group brought their concerns over the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT) spending and criticised independent agencies for making higher profits, especially in the fostering sector.

Councillor Bob Purser, deputy leader of the Labour group, said at the meeting: “As corporate parents, we have a duty to ensure that all our looked-after children receive the care that they need and ensure that our funds go on care and not on excess profits. It is appalling that it is now treated as a market.”

The meeting took place in the council chamber of the Guildhall, Northampton. Councilors discussed the overspend for the Children\'s Trust and how to reduce costs whilst still offering young people much-needed support. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDR

A report by the Competition and Marketing Authority into the children’s care market in 2022 found that private placement providers across England were making “materially higher profits” and charging increased prices despite children not consistently getting access to care that meets their needs.

Among the national factors contributing to the challenges in West Northants is the increase in the number of young people in care, high inflation driving up placement costs, and a shortage of suitable placements due to a rise in children with complex needs.

Labour also raised the “destruction” of early intervention methods as a factor for the overspending. Councillor Danielle Stone said: “The Children’s Trust can’t do the job I know those professionals want to do. And why can’t they do it? Your government and previous councils cut all of our preventative services. We now have families in crisis. It’s unacceptable and we need to be doing something about it as a matter of urgency.”

Cllr Purser called on the cabinet to offer advice and install a financial plan for the NCT, conduct a review of in-house foster carers, and to look into the cost of early prevention and support services for children.

The leader of the council, Cllr Jonathan Nunn said that processes were already in place to address the challenges within the children’s sector.

He said: “The council does want more visibility over the Children’s Trust’s budgets and forecasts. Our own finance teams and our director of children’s services will be going in to have a much closer look – that process is happening informally. The good news is we are on the same page and we’re pressing ahead with these things.”

One initiative in place to support young people in care is West Northants’ Circle 2 Success project. It works closely with social workers, identifying children who could step down from high-cost residential placements to a foster placement or return home. The council says it has made a positive difference to the lives of children whilst also contributing to over £1m savings so far.

Though Cllr Purser said it was good to hear that finance teams were “increasingly involved”, he emphasized the need to meet with ministers to address the issues of the care market and the demand for community-based prevention services. The council voted against this motion.