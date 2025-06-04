Concerned Northampton residents face crucial Semilong and Trinity neighbourhood plan vote amid 'information gap'

Residents in a Northampton estate will have a chance to vote in an upcoming local referendum that will shape the future of the area’s local development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, concerns have been raised that households haven’t been properly informed on the plans and that many could go into the vote blind.

The Semilong and Trinity neighbourhood plan covers a wide area with a range of uses, from the Grafton Street Industrial Estate to the Semilong residential area, Barrack Road Conservation Area, the Racecourse and land above St George’s Avenue, near the University’s old Avenue Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents will have a chance to vote on whether they want West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to use the neighbourhood plan when assessing planning applications in the area.

The view down Barrack Road, which has been designated as an 'important view' in the local plan. (Image: Google Maps)

Neighbourhood plans are documents which set out a blueprint dictating how land in a neighbourhood should be used in the future to fit with the community’s needs. The plan has been under development since 2017, when it was first designated by the now-defunct Northampton Borough Council.

‘Most people who got the polling card think what on earth’s that’

Local resident John Atkinson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that he was worried people living in the area would not go out to vote on the Plan as “they have no idea what they are voting on”.

“Local residents are unaware that there is a Plan and have no informed knowledge,” he said. “I run Semilong’s Facebook Group, and as yet have not found anyone that in the past has been consulted or even aware that there was a plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Angel Square, West Northamptonshire Council. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“The Plan looks great, I don’t see any problems in it to local residents, but, I’m guessing most people who got the polling card think what on earth’s that, what’s this plan, bin it. My view is that each resident should have received a copy of the plan, to help them decide how to vote.”

Consultation on the neighbourhood plan took place initially in 2020 and the council said it received feedback from 118 residents.

Responding to the concerns, a West Northamptonshire Council spokesperson said: “Neighbourhood plans give communities a say in shaping local development. Once adopted, they guide planning decisions alongside the Local Plan.

“The Semilong and Trinity Neighbourhood Plan has been developed by Northampton Town Council and local community leaders over several years, with public consultation throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Racecourse also forms an important part of the neighbourhood plan to protect heritage, wildlife and green spaces. (Image: Google Maps)

“We understand some residents were unaware of the plan. While poll cards don’t include the full document, information has been shared via websites, public consultations, and local venues.

“We acknowledge that the full plan document is detailed and may be challenging for some residents to navigate. We are committed to improving accessibility and will explore the development of more concise, user-friendly summaries in future neighbourhood planning processes.”

What is the plan about?

According to the vision for the area, the document states that by 2038 “Semilong and Trinity will be a distinctive, vibrant neighbourhood which is making a significant contribution to the prosperity and diversity of Northampton”.

The Racecourse also forms an important part of the neighbourhood plan to protect heritage, wildlife and green spaces. (Image: Google Maps)

The plan states that many changes have had an impact on the community in recent years, including over 4,000 students coming into the area as a result of new schools being built, the development of the old University site, and the loss of many family homes to houses of multiple occupation (HMOs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectives set out for the neighbourhood include developing brownfield and underused land, supporting the regeneration of the Semilong area, protecting and enhancing the historic character and heritage buildings, creating a safe and walkable environment, and promoting a linked network of green spaces.

Policies in the plan also set out a number of local amenities that will be safeguarded for the community if approved, including community centres, Northampton Cathedral Café, Racecourse Pavilion, Semilong Working Men’s Club and a number of other facilities.

The plan also delves into the delivery of new housing, which it says it will support where they “do not jeopardise the function of the area as a place of work, leisure and shopping”. Feedback from the community also demonstrated a preference for starter homes and private housing and low support for additional HMOs.

‘Many residents may not have been aware’

Cllr Farzana Aldridge, a newly elected Labour councillor to the Kingsley and Semilong Ward, said that she will be holding a few meetings with residents in the coming weeks to talk through the content of the plan and explain how it will impact local development and planning permissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The view down Barrack Road, which has been designated as an 'important view' in the local plan. (Image: Google Maps)

She added: “Residents did contact me regarding the Neighbourhood Plan and expressed their concerns about their insufficient information on the Plan. I understand that there have been numerous consultations about the Plan since 2017. However, I recognise that many residents may not have been aware of this.

“My purpose here is to explain the content and planned actions listed in the Plan, and NOT to influence residents’ response to the Referendum. Residents have fed back that they are really pleased with my approach, and I look forward to meeting with them at one of the meetings I have organised.”

The LDRS also contacted ward councillor Nicholas Humphries, but did not receive a response.

How do I vote?

You will only be able to vote in the planning referendum if you are registered to vote and live in the neighbourhood plan area. The referendum will be held on Thursday, June 19, from 7am to 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The question asked of residents is: “Do you want West Northamptonshire Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Semilong and Trinity to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

A majority “yes” vote means the plan will be adopted.

Alternatively, printed copies can be viewed in person at the following locations:

The Guildhall, Northampton

The Forum, Towcester

Northampton Bangladeshi Association

Café 1850, Primrose Hill