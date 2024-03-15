Completion date revealed for new cycle paths running through grounds of popular Grade II listed site in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A completion date has been revealed for a brand new cycle path running through the grounds of a popular Grade II listed site in Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is currently constructing new cycle paths through the grounds of Delapre Abbey, which is owned by WNC.

Phase one of the works are well underway, according to WNC, with an expected completion date for “early summer”.

Here's what the cycle path through Delapre Abbey looks like currently

A council spokesman said: “Dirt track footpaths are being transformed into accessible routes for the whole community. The park is still fully accessible whilst the work is being carried out, with pedestrian and pooch diversion routes in place.”

WNC previously said in planning papers that the new 1.3 kilometre traffic-free route – accessible for walking, wheeling and cycling – will “enable residents living in Far Cotton and the town centre to connect with employment opportunities in Brackmills Industrial Estate, avoiding hostile road conditions”.

The council say there are four key objectives behind the new cycle paths which are: to support economic activity by increasing the labour market that can access employment, improve public health, provide access for all, and improve air quality by encouraging people out of private cars.

Planning papers say: "There will be no loss of ecological habitat. The paths surfacing will be safe and suitable for all users whilst complementing the setting in which they will sit.”

The cycle tracks proposed to be built through Delapre Abbey are marked in red

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) previously said some residents have raised concerns with the plans.

Councillor Davenport said: “There are pro and cons for the new pathway. The fact that it’s a solid surface is safer and makes walking and cycling a lot less muddy in the rain.

"However, it does not blend in with the natural beauty of the parkland because the very wide path surface is tarmac. Residents were surprised by this choice. Residents are unsure how the solid tarmac will affect the area because it is already prone to flooding.

"Cyclists are going to be encouraged to cycle there and there are plans for a cycle hire shop. All of this is great for active travel but for dog walkers or families with young children it is not so good because dogs will need to be on leads and children restricted anywhere near this cycling route. Previously children and dogs could run freely and explore or play.

“Residents did voice their concerns at the consultation stage but the path is here now and I’m sure we will all make the best of it. Although it might stop some people from visiting depending on the volume of cycle traffic.”

One resident previously objected saying: “I'm dismayed. Who on earth thought it was a good idea to use the council's budget to tarmac the footpath by The Abbey. There is no need. As a dog walker I look for places where the pooches can walk alongside me without needing to be on the tarmac for the sake of their paws.”