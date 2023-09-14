Cladding on blocks of flats in Northampton identified as needing action to remain compliant

Blocks of flats in Northampton have been identified as needing remedial work on cladding. Photo: National Lift Tower/Youtube/Northampton Live

Cladding on a number of blocks of flats in Northampton has been identified as needing remedial action to make sure it remains compliant.

Council-owned high-rise flats were previously assessed in 2018 after the Grenfell incident and found to be compliant, however in January this year, changes to fire safety legislation meant the Government issued updated guidelines around safety standards for external wall materials of all buildings over 11 metres tall.

The new legislation meant a need for fresh fire risk assessments. Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH), which manages the blocks of flats for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), participated in a Homes England Cladding Safety Scheme pilot, with specialists carrying out a Fire Risk Assessment of External Walls (FRAEWs).

Initial findings have identified some blocks have a type of cladding that will require remedial actions to ensure they remain compliant with the latest fire safety legislation.

NPH and WNC are now taking action including the completion of Fire Risk Assessments to confirm those properties affected. Meetings will also be held with all tenants affected in the coming weeks to discuss their needs and understand any vulnerabilities. NPH is working with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to review their approach to future fire incidents and making future arrangements for the cladding.

Steve Feast, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Partnership Homes, said: “The fire risk assessments are being completed as part of the cladding safety scheme pilot organised through consultation with Homes England and it is known that this type of cladding has been commonly used throughout the country.

“Following the Fire Risk Assessment we are now working to understand the implications so we can act to address them quickly and effectively and have set up a dedicated project team to manage these issues.”

Councillor Adam Brown, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure added: “We are prioritising our response to these recent changes in legislation to ensure our residents are safe and supported, working with our partners at NPH so that tenants are kept engaged and updated on these issues as they progress.”