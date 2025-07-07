Children's home approved on Northampton estate despite 'heartfelt plea' from neighbour

The four bedroom home in Northampton will be converted to care for two children with additional needs

Plans to turn a Northampton family home into a care home for two children have been given the go-ahead, despite a ‘heartfelt plea’ from a neighbour to turn the proposal down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council gave The Woodbridge Family Centre Ltd permission to convert the property at 62 Kent Road South during a recent planning meeting on Thursday, July 3. The controversial plans received dozens of objections from local residents, as well as pushback from the parish council and a former ward member on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The panel of councillors heard from two local residents, Luke Girvan and Tim Briggs, who spoke about a number of concerns on behalf of their neighbourhood. Over the consultation period, the plans received 36 objections from members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the council noted that not all of the issues raised were material planning considerations are therefore couldn’t afford weight in its decision making.

Mr Girvan told committee members that approving the application in light of its many flaws would be an “abomination”. He pointed to several reasons why the home should not be allowed, including a lack of parking, the danger of placing the home in an area when there are already high crime rates, and safeguarding issues.

He added: “Any increase in antisocial behaviour or criminal damage on this site as a result of the children in care will harm us as residents who are making a good go at life.

“It’s undeniable that police regularly attend incidents at these types of facilities, clearly there’ll be noise disturbances due to whatever situation’s kicked off at the home and the presence of the police and safeguarding teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The poor family living in the adjoining semi-detached property are going to hear all of this.”

Next-door-neighbour Mr Briggs raised concerns about the home’s direct effect on his young family, stating that the 24-hour care operation would only worsen the noise he hears from the property.

He said: “We’re not against caring for children but it must be in the right place. This is a heartfelt plea from a father who doesn’t want his family put at risk.”

Northamptonshire Police did not raise any objections to the children’s home application, according to the officer’s report. It added that if anti-social behaviour issues did occur, then channels are in place to deal with matters through the management of the care home and Ofsted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northants Children’s Trust also added that there is a recognised shortage in children’s homes, especially for those with complex needs. It said the provision of an extra home would support them to provide accommodation locally for children and maintain links to education, their family, and additional support they may be receiving.

Katrina Borton, who spoke on behalf of the applicant, told members that the four-bed home would look after a maximum of two children, between 12 and 17, on the learning disability spectrum.

She added that they may have experienced significant neglect in the past, and that the home would offer them a stable environment to live. There would be two staff members living with the children at all times and responsible for ferrying them to school and other family activities.

Speaking in the debate, Cllr Nigel Berrill (Reform UK, Kingsthorpe North) said he thought the should get out of the mindset that “we instantly assume all vulnerable children are a nuisance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour Cllr Zoe Smith (Abington and Phippsville), said that children with acute needs were “residents of Northampton as much as anyone else”. She added that the concerns regarding behaviours and the management of the home would not be a material planning consideration, and would instead be picked up by Ofsted and other channels if any issues arose.

The panel voted to grant planning permission for the change of use, in line with officer recommendations. There are no external works proposed to the home.