Change of polling station to be considered for Northampton ward by-election

A change of polling station for a ward in Northampton is set to be changed ahead of a forthcoming by-election in order to reduce costs.

West Northamptonshire Council is due to meet on Thursday (July 15) to consider the recommendations for the change.

The council is being recommended to agree the change to the polling place that will be used in the Talavera Ward for the by-election on September 2, 2021.

The by-election is taking place after elected councillor Lorraine Chirisa did not make a declaration of acceptance in the required time. Ms Chirisa was elected to the ward at the local elections in May.

The cost of the Talavera ward election will be covered by the Northampton Town Council. There are no financial implications for WN Council however there will be an impact on the town council and therefore the residents in the area.

A report to the council states: 'Following the casual vacancy in the Talavera ward, concerns have been raised with the returning officer over the costs to town council of the by election following on from the recent election on the 6 May and we are looking at alternative venues to reduce cost.'

The changes considered are using the Growing Together Blackthorne Community Centre instead of Rectory Farm Community Centre.

Also changing the venue of Nisa Goldings Car Park to the Northampton Partnership Homes Community Hub around the corner.

The report goes on the state: 'Polling District NNTV4 currently vote at the Mobile at Nisa Goldings Car Park.

'There is an NPH community hub which is just around the corner from the current venue which would be free to use and would be a suitable venue for the polling station.

'However, we have received an objection to this polling station from the Leader of the Labour Group on the town council on the basis of accessibility and therefore this change has not been recommended.'