A new CCTV camera will be installed at an anti-social behaviour hotspot in Northampton after the council was granted funding from the Government’s Safer Streets fund.

The camera will be installed in Spinneyside Walk, just behind Kirton Close, which has been a hot spot for anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) was awarded £99,000 of funding to improve safety in two areas of Northampton - Blackthorn and Bellinge - by installing new lighting, introducing more CCTV and creating activities to engage young people and divert them from criminal activity.

Councillor David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for community, safety and engagement, and regulatory services, said: “Keeping residents safe is one of the council’s top priorities and I am pleased we can provide this extra security for these two areas.

"This CCTV camera is being installed in an area that has been subject to criminal activity, making life a misery for the residents overlooking it.

“We will continue to work with partners to further reduce criminal activity across West Northants and provide safer streets for all."

Stephen Mold, the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner added: "Improving and extending CCTV coverage in Blackthorn will help to deter crime and anti-social behaviour, and make it a place where residents can feel safer.

"We have seen first-hand how more than £3 million of Safer Street funding has improved lives for residents across Northamptonshire, and I look forward to continuing our partnership with West Northamptonshire Council to ensure safety continues to be enhanced in public areas.”

Future plans for the areas include:

-Re-instating CCTV in Blackthorn and Bellinge (three cameras in each around the shop areas)

-Improvements, including improved lighting, in some of the underpasses

-Youth provision for Bellinge

Northampton town centre’s night-time economy will also benefit from improvements as part of a £460,000 pledge by the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner.

Stephen Mold was awarded nearly £1.2 million from the Safer Streets Fund for crime-fighting — more than half is earmarked for crime-fighting in Wellingborough’s Queensway estate.