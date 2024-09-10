Car dealership to be knocked down after 40 years in business to make way for 54 flats in Northampton town centre

Plans to demolish a Northampton car dealership and build an eight-storey block of flats have been approved

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to demolish a Northampton car dealership and build an eight-storey block of flats in the centre of town have been approved by the council.

The Tony Brooks vehicle repair shop and showroom, in Court Road, will be knocked down after 40 years in business to make way for 54 flats spread across a multi-level apartment building at the gateway to Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The block of high-rise flats will be split across a six-storey and an eight-storey tall tower. The ground floor will boast two large commercial units to create a “vibrant mixed-use and sustainable” development which ties in to the town centre.

Council planning officers said the car dealership's location is prime for siting for a 'statement landmark building'

The development will comprise 22 one-bed, 27 two-bed and five three-bed apartments. The applicant, Anthony Philip Brooks, has said that 19 units will be available as shared ownership or priced at affordable rent.

Objections were submitted to the proposals by Historic England, Friends of Northampton Castle and the town centre conservation committee on the impact the design will have on the Grade I listed building, St Peters Church.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) planning officers said the scheme is located in a “prominent location at the gateway to Northampton’s town centre on a site which is prime for siting a statement landmark building”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning committee approved plans on Thursday, September 5.

An impression of what the block of flats will look like. (Image: Anthony Philip Brooks)

Conditions securing more than £230,000 in financial contributions towards education settings, nearly £6,000 for libraries and £3.5k for social value contributions will be made through a section 106 agreement.