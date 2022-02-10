Campaigners brave cold in Daventry in fight to keep GP surgery in village

Dozens of campaigners braved the cold to show their support to keep a GP surgery in Byfield.

Supporters descended on a West Northamptonshire Council meeting last night (February 9) where councillors discussed the surgery's predicament.

But the decision was once again deferred at the live streamed planning meeting.

Braving the cold for Byfield.

One of the lead campaigners, Iain Osborne, who set up the Save Our Surgery support group, said it was a 'fantastic' turnout.

"It was quite a night and again what a fantastic turnout in the cold to support the surgery for more than two hours," he said.

"We move another step closer to getting our new surgery with the decision being deferred for further information with a view to granting the application.

"Thank you to all the councillors who spoke out in support of the surgery and Dr Harvey and Rachel Johnston who explained things brilliantly and very clearly."

Scenes from outside the council on Wednesday night.

Iain added: "We will not give up without a fight."

Tracey Rymer is the practice manager at Byfield Surgery.

She told this newspaper: "The application has been ongoing for four years and has cost more than £200,000 to date.

"The majority of the cost is because of the objections from highways who are insisting 78 houses and new medical centre will cause ‘gridlock’ at the Fiveways junction, as over half the 8,200 patients live the other side of the junction.

Campaigners will 'not give up without a fight'.

"If the new medical centre is built they will no longer cross the junction and drive down Church Street so in effect reducing traffic flow, but highways are not interested in this fact."