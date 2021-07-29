By-elections will be held in September, if needed.

By-elections for a seat on Northampton Town Council and a seat Long Buckby Parish Council will be held in September this year, if needed.

A vacancy has occurred on the town council’s Talavera Ward following the failure to accept office of Lorraine Chirisa, while the vacancy in the parish council’s Long Buckby Ward follows the resignation of Stephen Osborne.

Notices of Election were published yesterday (July 28) and potential candidates have until 4pm on August 5 to submit their nomination papers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If more than one candidate is nominated for a seat then a by-election will be held in that area on September 2.

Should this happen, residents in those areas who are not already registered to vote would have until midnight on August 16 to do so in order to vote in the by-election.

Those who need to register can do so at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, where they will be asked to provide their name, National Insurance number and date of birth.

People wishing to vote by post have until 5pm on August 17 to submit their applications. Those wishing to vote by proxy (when someone votes on your behalf) should submit their application by 5pm on August 24.