Busy Northampton pub will be allowed to serve from outside bar until 10pm on any day

The Sevens, Weedon Road, Northampton

An application for a pub in Northampton to provide an outside bar until 10pm on any day has been approved.

The Craft Union Pub Company Ltd applied to West Northamptonshire Council for a variation of a premises licence for the Sevens pub in Weedon Road.

Parts of the application were withdrawn before the hearing which took place on Monday (July 12).

The application for the sale of alcohol from 10am until 2am the following day, Monday to Sundays inclusive, was withdrawn after it received the first 26 out of 44 objections in total.

The objections were from members of the public making representations about the potential for noise and disturbance.

An application for the provision of live and recorded music (indoors only) from 10am to midnight Mondays to Sundays inclusive, was withdrawn.

And an amendment to the closing times of the premises to 2.30am every day was also withdrawn.

The remaining variation was to delete two conditions which limited the days upon which the outside bar may be operated.

The pub was previously only allowed to serve outside until 10pm on 12 occasions per year. It can now serve outside until 10pm on any day.