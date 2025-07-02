Builders set to move onto former Northampton bus depot site to begin demolition of huge historical site to make way for 70 new homes

The first stages of th regeneration of St James Bus Depot in Northampton are set to begin to create a ‘vibrant new neighbourhood’.

Contractors for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) are moving onto the site to start enabling works for the scheme in the coming weeks.

WNC has secured £1.368 million from the Government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund to carry out essential remediation, including asbestos removal, soft strip-out, and partial demolition, key steps in readying the site for redevelopment.

The regeneration will deliver over 70 family homes, while’ preserving important elements of Northampton’s transport heritage where possible’, according to WNC.

Works set to begin this month to prepare for the regeneration of St James Bus Depot, Northampton

Following a competitive procurement process, Armac Demolition has been appointed to carry out the enabling works.

Cllr James Petter, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “The regeneration of St James Depot will deliver much-needed homes and celebrate our town’s heritage.

"Throughout the regeneration works we will work with our contractors to ensure that the site’s historic character is respected, while also creating a new community that supports our growing population.”

The 4.5-acre site, unused since 2013, was purchased by WNC in November 2023. These enabling works will prepare the ground as the council seeks a development partner to bring the scheme to life.

A key feature of the project is the preservation of the Grade II listed Transport Office, which will be ‘sensitively restored’.

Where feasible, original facades of the early 1900s tram depot will also be retained, maintaining a strong link to the town’s past.

WNC is working closely with the Northampton Transport Heritage to ensure the site’s rich history is honoured throughout the regeneration.

Future planning will align with the emerging West Northamptonshire Local Plan, which outlines the need for supporting infrastructure such as schools and healthcare services.

Enabling Works will include:

Transport Office: Light strip-out and asbestos removal, preserving listed features.

Original Tram Depot: Retention of front and rear facades, internal strip-out, and roof covering removal.

Bus Depot Extension: Demolition of later 20th-century additions and reinstatement of hoarding for site security.

The council will also shortly be launching the opportunity to seek a development partner to bring forward ‘high quality neighbourhood scheme’ on the site.