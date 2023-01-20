Brackmills fire: Industrial unit in Northampton wrecked by devastating blaze could be rebuilt

An industrial unit in Northampton partly destroyed by an unsolved arson attack could be rebuilt if a plan gets the go-ahead.

The Caswell Road building was wrecked by the fire on Saturday, May 1, 2021 when it was occupied by personalised children’s toys and accessories company, My 1st Years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm saw its head office and warehouse destroyed in the inferno and lost £3m worth of stock. It also had to refund around 1,400 customers who had outstanding orders.

The unit in Brackmills Industrial Estate when it was well alight in May 2021.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed no one has yet been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, agents working on behalf of the site’s owner said in a planning application to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) that a “large section” of the warehouse was “seriously damaged” and had to be demolished. Some areas not as badly affected were retained and will be used again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans have now been submitted to rebuild the unit.

The proposed site would be “slightly larger” than the previous warehouse. It will be built to “meet current institutional standards and deliver low carbon solutions”. Solar panels placed on the warehouse’s roof could generate about 600 MWh every year, with the power used by the warehouse itself, stored in batteries on site, and exported out to the National Grid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed site would have 87 car parking spaces, with nine of those allocated as disabled bays. It will also have 33 charging points for electric vehicles. But staff will be “encouraged” to use public transport, cycle and car share rather than drive. Another 29 cycle spaces and six motorbike spaces will be provided. The rebuilding plan will be decided by WNC in due course.

A police spokeswoman said: “No one has been arrested in connection with this incident but we would still appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad