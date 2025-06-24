Asylum seeker granted permission to challenge West Northamptonshire Council's 'arguable' age assessment

An asylum seeker who says he is a child has been granted permission by the High Court to challenge West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) assessment that he is an adult.

The claimant, known only as ‘Ben’ due to an anonymity order, is disputing a decision by WNC which concluded he was 22 years old. He argues he is actually 16 and has been unlawfully denied care and protection owed to children under the Children Act 1989.

Her Honour Judge Carmel Wall, sitting as a High Court judge, granted permission for judicial review on all grounds, saying: “I am satisfied the grounds are arguable.”

The judgment, published by the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary, raises questions about the process used by the council to determine Ben’s age.

The judge said that the authority relied on “physical appearance and demeanour” and that “the defendant was questioned, [but] his answers did not play any part in the age assessment”.

Judge Wall added: “No assessment was made of his credibility. It is arguable that the physical characteristics relied on... were not reliable indicators in the context of an age range between 18... and 22.”

She also found it arguable that Ben “should not have been denied a Merton compliant assessment,” referring to the legal standard that sets out procedural safeguards in age assessments.

The judge concluded: “The assessment was not so ‘clear and obvious’ that the procedural safeguards... should properly have been avoided.”

However, the court refused Ben’s request for interim relief, which would have secured him placement in child-appropriate accommodation while the case is ongoing. While recognising there was “a real issue to be tried,” Judge Wall said the balance of convenience did not support such an order at this stage.

She wrote: “The claim is arguable but not strong. There is no independent corroborative evidence to support the claimant’s own evidence as to age.”

She also noted that although Ben is not currently in child-specific accommodation, he is not destitute, and no immediate safeguarding risks were identified.

The Judge said: “While there are generic risks in accommodating children with adults, no specific risks have been identified in this case.”

The case has been transferred to the Upper Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber), which the judge said was the appropriate venue due to its experience in determining age disputes and its judicial review jurisdiction.

Anonymity remains in place due to the ongoing dispute about Ben’s age. The court ruled that identifying him would be a breach of his rights under the Human Rights Act 1998, stating: “The claimant’s name is to be withheld from the public and must not be disclosed in any proceedings in public.”