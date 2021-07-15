Approved: Multi-million pound transformation of Northampton's Market Square takes a step closer

Market Square redevelopment.

The multi-million pound transformation of Northampton s Market Square has taken another step closer.

West Northamptonshire Council has approved that all the necessary appointments are made to deliver the £8.44m project including the design team and contractors.

The council's cabinet met on Tuesday (July 13) and approved the use of the ring fenced Future High Street Grant Funding for the project.

It also delegated authority to appoint the design team to develop the plans and appoint a principle contractor.

The work is expected to start next summer and be completed by 31 March, 2024.

The design proposals for the project include fixed permanent market stalls, an events space and a water feature which will be installed as the central attraction that provides everyday animation within the square.

The square will be resurfaced with a combination of new robust paving and re-using the existing cobble setts as a clear feature.

New street furniture, lighting services, drainage and public art will also be included.

In December, it was announced that Northampton was one of 73 successful towns to be awarded Future High Streets funding by the government.

The government launched Our Plan For the High Street at the 2018 budget and included £675m for a Future High Streets Fund.